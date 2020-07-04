Brokerages Expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Dorman Products posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CL King raised Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $105,869.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 269,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,429,000 after buying an additional 39,836 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DORM traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $66.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.06. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

