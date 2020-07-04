Brokerages Expect Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $380.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) to report sales of $380.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heico’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $421.00 million. Heico posted sales of $532.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heico will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Heico had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $468.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Heico from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Heico from $110.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $9,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,198,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,554,165.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $4,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 928,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,818,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,813 shares of company stock worth $19,159,982. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Heico by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Heico by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $99.88. 303,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.12. Heico has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.96%.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

