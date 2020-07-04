Brokerages Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Hudbay Minerals posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $245.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.87 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBM. BMO Capital Markets raised Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC cut Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303,670 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 176.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 126,445 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 70.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 273,041 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 113,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 70.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,224,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 504,184 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HBM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.97. 919,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,976. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $775.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

