Brokerages Expect Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivint Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Vivint Solar posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Solar will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vivint Solar.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 165.27%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VSLR shares. ValuEngine lowered Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Vivint Solar from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank raised Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Vivint Solar stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,561. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. Vivint Solar has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In related news, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 2,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $30,459.15. Also, Director Joseph S. Tibbetts, Jr. sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $44,799.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,932.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,125 shares of company stock valued at $234,379 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vivint Solar by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 137,403 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Vivint Solar by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,035,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 852,766 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

