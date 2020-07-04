Brokerages Set GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) PT at $45.20

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from $50.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of GNFT stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 22,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $22.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GENFIT S A/ADR by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in GENFIT S A/ADR by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

