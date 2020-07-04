Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Target Price at $155.68

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at $131,127,710.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 13,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 115,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $109.75. 440,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

