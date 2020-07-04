Brokerages Set Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) PT at $112.71

Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.76.

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.80. 3,877,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,370,302. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.