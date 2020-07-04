Brokerages Set Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) PT at $112.71

Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.76.
MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.80. 3,877,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,370,302. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
