Burst (BURST) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Burst has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and $15,946.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Burst has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Burst Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,097,420,532 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

