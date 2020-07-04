BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.62. BWX Technologies reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,564. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $187,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,404,249.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $51,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,119,378.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,242 shares of company stock worth $1,351,604 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 57,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $695,000.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

