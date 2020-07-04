BZEdge Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. BZEdge has a market cap of $359,490.57 and approximately $1,716.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BZEdge has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.01707113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00169025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00052761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00109258 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com

BZEdge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

