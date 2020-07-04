Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $323.43 Million

Brokerages expect Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) to report $323.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $319.50 million and the highest is $328.40 million. Cable One posted sales of $285.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 price target (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,726.67.

Cable One stock traded down $4.74 on Friday, hitting $1,773.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,912. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,797.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,673.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Cable One has a one year low of $1,031.39 and a one year high of $2,044.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,709.34, for a total transaction of $1,287,133.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $647,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,002 shares of company stock worth $6,891,178 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 158,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,100,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 5.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,960,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,795,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,148,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.