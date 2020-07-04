Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,277,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,697,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095,830 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 11,816,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,719 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 9,570,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 8,245,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.30. 11,103,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,587,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.92. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $14.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

