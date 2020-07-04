Canadian General Inv (TSE:CGI) Shares Up 0.2%

Canadian General Inv (TSE:CGI) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$27.10 and last traded at C$26.56, approximately 815 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.51.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 246.07, a quick ratio of 246.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40.

About Canadian General Inv (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Inv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Inv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.