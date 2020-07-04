Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Trading Up 18.8%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) shares shot up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 95,828 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 359% from the average session volume of 20,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter. Capstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 7.19%.

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. It offers wireless remote-controlled LED accent, LED under cabinet, LED solar patio, LED motion sensor, and LED wall utility lights, as well as LED gooseneck lanterns, CPC power failure bulbs, and wireless remote-control outlets.

