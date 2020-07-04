Cashaa 24-Hour Volume Tops $87,605.00 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cashaa token can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Exrates and TOPBTC. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $87,605.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.01707113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00169025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00052761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00109258 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,624,991 tokens. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

