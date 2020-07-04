Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CVCY. DA Davidson raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ CVCY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $187.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 39.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

