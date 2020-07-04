Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Stock Price Down 5%

Century Global Commodities Corp (TSE:CNT)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 29,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.90.

Century Global Commodities Company Profile (TSE:CNT)

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It focuses on exploring iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises 6 mineral licenses, which includes a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

