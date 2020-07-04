Chiliz Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.82 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. Chiliz has a market cap of $52.99 million and $4.82 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.01707848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00168998 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00052901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00109301 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,686,712,496 tokens.

The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz's official website is www.chiliz.com

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

