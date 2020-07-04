Chronologic Price Up 41% Over Last Week (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $140,063.45 and $489.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001614 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.01707848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00168998 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00052901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00109301 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,234,939 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,304 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.