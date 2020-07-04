Claymore Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Claymore token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, DDEX and VinDAX. Claymore has a market capitalization of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.01707113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00169025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00052761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00109258 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com . Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, CoinExchange and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

