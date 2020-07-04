COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

CCLAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.11. 53,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,090. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

