Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Colefax Group Plc (LON:CFX) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 397 ($4.89) and last traded at GBX 385 ($4.74), 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375 ($4.61).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colefax Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $32.85 million and a PE ratio of 11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 357.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 386.73.

Colefax Group plc engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating. It also sells antiques, as well as provides interior and architectural design, project management, decoration, and furnishing services for private individuals and commercial firms.

