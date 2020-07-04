Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce sales of $23.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.48 million and the highest is $23.76 million. Conifer posted sales of $22.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $91.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.60 million to $94.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $96.63 million, with estimates ranging from $93.00 million to $103.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 12.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNFR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Conifer from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa bought 27,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $83,604.00. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 25,128.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.37% of Conifer worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.59. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.18. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

