Contrasting Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) & Inspro Technologies (NYSE:ITCC)

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) and Inspro Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pivotal Software and Inspro Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Software 0 6 0 0 2.00 Inspro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pivotal Software presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Pivotal Software’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pivotal Software is more favorable than Inspro Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Pivotal Software has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspro Technologies has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pivotal Software and Inspro Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Software -17.67% -9.70% -6.66% Inspro Technologies -8.02% -73.97% -12.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pivotal Software and Inspro Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Software $657.49 million 6.41 -$141.90 million ($0.63) -23.81 Inspro Technologies $14.89 million 0.01 -$1.20 million N/A N/A

Inspro Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pivotal Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.9% of Pivotal Software shares are held by institutional investors. 64.9% of Pivotal Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 96.5% of Inspro Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pivotal Software beats Inspro Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Inspro Technologies Company Profile

InsPro Technologies Corporation, a technology company, develops, sells, and supports Web-based insurance administration software application for insurance carriers and third party administrators in the United States. It offers InsPro Enterprise software application, an insurance administration and marketing system that supports group and individual business lines, as well as processes agent, direct market, worksite, and Website generated businesses. The company provides InsPro Enterprise on a licensed and an application service provider basis. It also offers professional services, such as system implementation, legacy system migration, application management, Web development, help desk, and hosting service support services. The company was formerly known as Health Benefits Direct Corporation and changed its name to InsPro Technologies Corporation in November 2010. InsPro Technologies Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Eddystone, Pennsylvania.

