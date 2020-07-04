County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Get County Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ICBK. Piper Sandler raised their target price on County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Shares of ICBK traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,201. County Bancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.16). County Bancorp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. Analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 16.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $136,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.