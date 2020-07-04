Crown One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,637.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Crown has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $1,637.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crown has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0575 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, Braziliex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,082.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.90 or 0.02443060 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00681507 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000109 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000506 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 25,043,557 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crown.tech

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.