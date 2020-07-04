Cryptoindex.com 100 1-Day Volume Hits $1,845.00 (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $13.14 million and approximately $1,845.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.54 or 0.05104500 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00019137 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00054084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

