Cryptonex (CNX) Price Reaches $1.63 on Top Exchanges

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Cryptonex has a market cap of $90.66 million and $1.22 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00017923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit. During the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.01708341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00169512 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00109279 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.