CryptoPing Reaches Market Capitalization of $202,245.22 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $202,245.22 and approximately $1,391.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and HitBTC. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.83 or 0.01707135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00168900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00109229 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s launch date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

