Daneel Reaches Market Capitalization of $110,017.95 (DAN)

Daneel (CURRENCY:DAN) traded up 164.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Daneel has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. One Daneel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Daneel has a total market capitalization of $110,017.95 and approximately $194.00 worth of Daneel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000409 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Daneel (CRYPTO:DAN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Daneel’s total supply is 69,320,719 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,242,358 tokens. Daneel’s official Twitter account is @daneelproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Daneel is daneel.io . The Reddit community for Daneel is /r/Daneel_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Daneel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daneel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Daneel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Daneel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

