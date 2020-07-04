Datum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,064.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Datum has a market cap of $1.05 million and $27,064.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datum has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Datum token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00044852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.88 or 0.05096278 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00019177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00054094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002395 BTC.

About Datum

Datum is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

