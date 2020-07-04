DeepOnion Reaches One Day Volume of $22,460.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $792,047.09 and approximately $22,460.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004986 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000487 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00039725 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

