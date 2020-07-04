DEEX (DEEX) Price Reaches $0.0122

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 114% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. DEEX has a total market cap of $689,038.18 and approximately $579.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEEX has traded 57.7% higher against the US dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002502 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000253 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

