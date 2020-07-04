Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,596.22 ($44.26).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 4,174 ($51.37) to GBX 3,673 ($45.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.30) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,400 ($41.84) to GBX 2,680 ($32.98) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Derwent London to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($44.30) to GBX 3,958 ($48.71) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Derwent London stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.30) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,914 ($35.86). 218,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,770. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,940.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,505.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,462 ($30.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,362 ($53.68).

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

