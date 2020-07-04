Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Investec lowered Diageo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.44 and its 200 day moving average is $146.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $35,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Diageo by 7,500.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 169.5% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

