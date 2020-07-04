Diamond (DMD) Market Cap Hits $887,018.53

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $887,018.53 and $1,865.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002056 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,496,301 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

