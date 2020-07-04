Digitex Futures 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.19 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $48.28 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.01708701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00168990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00109228 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 869,785,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

