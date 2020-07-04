Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. Dusk Network has a market cap of $8.09 million and $263,524.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00044852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.88 or 0.05096278 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00019177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00054094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

DUSK is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,104,611 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

