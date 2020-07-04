Dystem (DTEM) Trading Up 48.5% Over Last Week

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded up 50% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Dystem coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dystem has traded 48.5% higher against the dollar. Dystem has a total market cap of $523.19 and approximately $41.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015420 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004569 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000918 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002656 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem Profile

Dystem (CRYPTO:DTEM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 8,555,966 coins and its circulating supply is 6,410,512 coins. Dystem’s official website is dystem.io . Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dystem Coin Trading

Dystem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

