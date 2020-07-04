Energo Market Cap Reaches $132,521.06 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Energo has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Energo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io, CoinBene and Coinnest. Energo has a market capitalization of $132,521.06 and approximately $630.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.13 or 0.05006775 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00018455 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00054168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

Energo is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Gate.io, Coinnest, CoinBene and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

