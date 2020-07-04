Expanse Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Expanse has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $498,729.75 and approximately $4,757.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

