FantasyGold (FGC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 37.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $36,782.20 and approximately $8.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.01707848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00168998 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00052901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00109301 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

