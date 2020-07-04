Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.33). Farfetch reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 870,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 339,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,279,000 after buying an additional 689,419 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $4,083,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,589,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,354,000 after buying an additional 1,342,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,233,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.89. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

