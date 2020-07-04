Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to report sales of $305.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $321.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.86 million. Farfetch reported sales of $209.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.81 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Farfetch by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Farfetch by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 102,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 155,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 105,636 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,589,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,395 shares during the period. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,233,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. Farfetch has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.89.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

