Feathercoin (FTC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,634.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $4,634.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000956 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00018307 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 283,223,080 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

