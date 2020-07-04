Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FSS. Sidoti lowered Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Signal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

FSS stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Federal Signal by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,364,000 after acquiring an additional 96,471 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Federal Signal by 264.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Federal Signal by 6.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth $1,505,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

