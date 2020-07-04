Fetch (FET) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.78 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and WazirX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fetch

Fetch is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

