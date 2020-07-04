FLETA Market Cap Reaches $13.11 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. FLETA has a market capitalization of $13.11 million and approximately $10.86 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 31% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLETA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.01707113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00169025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00052761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00109258 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FLETA Token Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,034,586,174 tokens. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.