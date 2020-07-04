FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.67. FMC reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FMC from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.14. 816,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,009. FMC has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

