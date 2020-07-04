Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.22.

FSCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

In other news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,460 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $174,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $123,336.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,194.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock worth $466,081 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FSCT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77. Forescout Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.71% and a negative return on equity of 151.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

